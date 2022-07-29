Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are currently busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Liger’. The duo recently appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 and made some shocking revelations about their personal and professional lives. It was indeed a fun episode and quite insightful for their fans. Earlier today, both Ananya and Vijay travelled to Mumbai local for the promotions of their film but their outing didn’t go well with netizens who slammed them for the act. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Both Ananya and Vijay looked their stylish best dressed casually. The actress was dressed in a pair of jeans that she paired with a bright yellow tank top and sneakers. She kept her tresses straight and open and looked fresh with her subtle dewy glam. The actor on the other hand, wore a t-shirt with the song’s title written on it that he paired with jeans and flip-flop slippers.

Liger is one of the most anticipated films of the year and will mark Vijay Deverakonda’s big Bollywood debut opposite gen Z actress Ananya Panday. Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “This movie will flop only because of super talented actress acting in this movie 😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Yaar please kabhi central line ki local mai aaoo na.” A third user commented, “They can’t even travel in local trains with local Public. For some stupid movie’s promotion they book full coach.”

What are your thoughts on Ananya and Vijay Deverakonda travelling in a Mumbai local to promote their upcoming film Liger? Tell us in the comments below.

