Janhvi Kapoor is on cloud nine today as her film ‘Good Luck Jerry’ is released on Disney+Hotstar and it has been receiving raving reviews from critics as well as her fans across the globe. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film stars Kapoor in the lead role and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. Now, a section on social media is trolling the actress for her performance in the film and is dragging the ‘nepotism’ angle on Instagram. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

Janhvi is one of the most popular gen Z stars in Bollywood currently. She’s also very popular on social media with over 18 million followers on Instagram. Kapoor often shares pictures and videos of herself entertaining her fans on the photo-sharing site and honestly, we are living for her Insta reels. Haha, they are so fun!

Advertisement

Viral Bhayani took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of Janhvi Kapoor which happens to be a still from her newly released film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Reacting to Janhvi Kapoor’s post on Instagram, a user commented, “But Ye ladki ki movie theatre mein jakar dekhta kaun h 😂” Another user commented, “Worst acting kar rahi hai bhai dekh toh le daalne se pehle itni bekaar hai ye film mein 🤮” A third user commented, “Acting aati hai nahi us nepotism kid ko. Winning hearts. Kitna jhoot bolte ho yar tum log.” A fourth user commented, “Jhanvi and acting in same sentence 😂😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Janhvi Kapoor and her acting skills? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Sara Tendulkar Looks Fresh As A Daisy, Netizens Bring In ‘Nepotism’ As One Says “Sachin Tendulkar Ki Beti Hai, Isliye Famous…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram