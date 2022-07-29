Sara Tendulkar is one of the most popular star kids in the country. She is already very popular on social media because of her aesthetic Instagram feed with colourful travelling pictures and videos of her. Earlier today, Sara was snapped in the city and looked fresh as a daisy and her outing didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her for ‘nepotism’ and also dragged her father and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in the comments section. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sara is quite popular on social media with over 2 million followers on Instagram. She’s also quite active and often shares pictures and videos of herself entertaining her fans on the photo-sharing site. Coming back to the topic, the beauty was snapped in Mumbai earlier today and looked pretty as ever in a casual attire.

Sara Tendulkar was seen wearing a white top that she paired with black leggings and loosely clenched her hair at the back. She acknowledged the paps and graciously smiled while making an entrance in a building.

Here’s Sara Tendulkar’s video, take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Isn’t she so pretty? What is even that glow on her face?

Reacting to her video, a user on Instagram commented, “Sunder nahi h bs bhaut zyada gori sachin tendulkar ki beti h isliye famous h.” Another user commented, “She looks like South mumbai aunty..” A third user commented, “Paise ka kamal babu bhaiya 😂😂” A fourth user commented, “Yeh Toh auntie hi gayi😂😂”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Sara Tendulkar and dragging her father Sachin Tendulkar in the comments section on social media? Tell us in the space below.

