Television and Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant and media controversies share quite a close-knitted bond. Most of her antics during media interactions are pretty hilarious to watch, but at times the Main Hoon Na actress also managed to spark major uproar with her bold statement.

One such time was when she accused Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta of r*ping her and also claimed that Dutta was a lesbian and she consumes drugs. Read on to know the whole story.

Back in 2019, Rakhi Sawant had arranged a press conference in which she made some shocking claims about actress Tanushree Dutta and also expressed her anger about the Dhol actress’ s*xual harassment case with Bollywood actor Nana Patekar sexual harassment case. For the unversed, in 2008 Tanushree had slammed a case on Nana claiming that he had s*xually harassed her on the sets of ‘Horn ok pleasss’. The actress was supposed to do a special number for the film but later on walked out from the sets. The special number was later performed by Rakhi.

Since then Rakhi Sawant usually took digs at Tanushree Dutta and has also many times called her out too. However, this specific press conference that she had organized left many shocked with her claims. Rakhi extended her support towards Nana Patekar and alleged that Tanushree can blame a man but won’t reveal how many times she herself harassed a woman . Rakhi said, “Aap (Tanushree) lesbian hain or aapne mera baar baar balatkaar kiya hai. Vo toh media ko istemaal kar rahi hai. Isne Rakhi Sawant ko target kiya hai. Jagah batau? Aap ayiye or kahye na ki aapne mera balatkaar nahi kiya? (Tanushree, you are a lesbian and you have raped me again and again. She has been using media for her own good. She has targeted Rakhi Sawant. Does she want to know about the place where she had raped me? Why doesn’t she come out now and say that she hasn’t raped me?).

Rakhi then further claimed that she had evidence to prove the same and that she only will reveal those in the court. She said, “Mere paas mere balatkaar ka sabut hai. Par main court me pesh karugi. Abhi de dugi toh sabut gayab ho jayega. Hindi picturein toh main bhi dekhti hun na.” (I have the proof that I was raped. But, I will only present it in court. If I’ll reveal it now, it will be lost. After all, I also watch Hindi films).

