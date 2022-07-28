Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut is one the most awaited star kids’ debut in the film industry. The star kid is already very popular on social media and has fans across the globe. Kapoor will be launched by honcho Karan Johar’s production house – Dharma Cornerstone Agency in a film titled ‘Bedhadak’. The beauty is currently on a holiday in Ibiza and is sharing pictures and videos on her Instagram raising the temperature in a bikini and well, this didn’t go well with the netizens who compared her with an ‘Ostrich’. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Shanaya happens to be Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter and Sonam Kapoor’s cousin. Even before her big Bollywood debut, Shanaya is pretty popular on social media with over 1 million followers on Instagram and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life there.

Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared pictures from her Ibiza holiday donning pretty bikinis with a caption that read, “life is my favourite movie🫶🏼☺️🦋🥺💕”

Reacting to Shanaya Kapoor’s holiday photo dump, a user on Instagram commented, “Time pe khana khaliya karo zabardast lagogi,dekho apni halath ek dum ostrich lag rahi ho😂” Another user commented, “Not beautiful tumse beautiful tumhare mom hai.” A third user commented, “Apka FLOOP MOVIE KAB AYEGA THEATER MAIN..?” A fourth user commented, “Pappa ka paisa bolte 😂😂”

Post the picture dump, the diva also shared a video from the streets of france with an emoji caption, “🇫🇷 🏎 🥐🧀🫶🏼”

Shanaya Kapoor is definitely having the time of her life on this holiday trip!

