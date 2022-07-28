Actors and directors always wish to work alongside their favourites and actress Janhvi Kapoor is no different. The actress who is currently busy with the promotions of her soon-to-release Disney+ Hotstar film Good Luck Jerry, opened up wanting to work with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt.

Advertisement

However, as she revealed she ‘would kill somebody’ for the opportunity, she even revealed that she’s scared the Darlings actress may file a restraining order against her. Read on to know why she feels so and the other things she had to share.

Advertisement

During a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan – while promoting her soon-to-release film Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her admiration for Alia Bhatt. When asked if she and the soon-to-be-mommy would be seen in a movie together, the Dhadak actress said, “I would kill somebody, I would kill everyone to do a film with Alia Bhatt. I am definitely her biggest fan. In fact, I stalk her.”

Janhvi Kapoor continued, “I don’t stalk her but like every time her trailer or her film comes out, I get really like hyper and agitated. Because I am so fond of her. And I don’t realise how incoherent my text messages to her sound. Like when someone types in Capital letters, doesn’t it feel like they’re yelling? So all of my messages to her are like in caps locks.”

Talking about the kind of text messages she sends to Alia Bhatt and being afraid if she may file a restraining order, the Gunjan Saxena actress added, “And I am scared, I am so worried that she is gonna file a restraining order. Because they’re all like ‘OH MY GOD. WHAT THE HELL. ARE YOU OKAY? THIS IS NOT OKAY. I CAN’T BREATHE!!!’ I am so aggressive with her on texts. If I show you my conversations it’s just me like screaming, and she’s just like ‘thanks babu.’ I think she’s scared of me.”

While Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of Good Luck Jerry, scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar tomorrow, July 29, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in Darlings – streaming on Netflix on August 5 and Brahmāstra – releasing in September.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Gets Brutally Bashed For Saying “Maths Just Make You Retarted”, One Said “Tumhari IQ Check Karne Ke Liye Hi 0 Invent Kiya Tha”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram