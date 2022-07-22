Janhvi Kapoor is right now gearing up for the OTT release of her upcoming film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. She has been super busy with the promotional events of her film and was recently seen featuring in a video of the famous food, travel, experience and lifestyle channel Curly Tales.

Advertisement

Well, during this interview Janhvi ended up saying something which definitely did not sit well with other netizens and now she is getting brutally trolled over the same on social media. Read on to know

Advertisement

As per a video shared by the Instagram page name Philmyyy, Janhvi Kapoor’s interview with Curly Tales is now going viral on social media. The meme video which is now gaining a lot of attention, shows the actress being asked about her favourite subject to which she clearly expressed her hate for math. She said, “I only cared about history and literature, which I did really well in.”

Continuing the interview Janhvi Kapoor then went on to talk about the subjects she hated the most (Which is math). She said, “I don’t understand the point. Aaj tak maine Algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyu maine sar toda? Like… what was the point? History and literature, on the other hand… it makes you a cultured human. Maths just makes you like retarded.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philmy (@philmyyy)

This statement from Janhvi was enough to fuel the netizens online. The netizens took the social media platform to troll the actress for her dislike of math. One user said, “This is outrageous “. Another user wrote, “Really these people are so dumb… Hate to see there are interviews with them”. While one user said, “Algebra is class 9 maths. Her history is also weak”, another said, “Yeh kya bol rahi hai 😑😑 dimaag aur muh ka connection cut ho gayaa hai lagta hai.”. A user commented, “aryabhatta be like : tmhari IQ check krne ke liye hi zero invent kiya tha.”.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in Good Luck Jerry alongside Deepak Dobriyal, Neeraj Sood, Mita Vashisht and many more. The movie is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and will be released on 29th July 2022. Apart from this, the actress was also seen in Valimai, which was released on 24th February 2022. Directed by H. Vinoth, Janhvi starred alongside Ajith Kumar, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Huma Qureshi, Gurbani Judge and many more.

For more such amazing updates, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: Shamshera Ranbir Kapoor Calls ‘Darling’ Prabhas His Favourite Pan India Star, Says “He Is A Very Dear Friend Of Mine”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram