Bollywood stars Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen are undoubtedly the most eligible bachelors in the Indian film Industry. Not once but multiple times, the actor duo has faced the question about ‘settling down’ and they often gave answers that left us pondering. While no one really knows if they will ever get married or not, Sushmita Sen seems to have found the right partner. It’s been a week since former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi confirmed their relationship and also intended for their marriage.

On the other hand, Salman Khan is living the best bachelorhood life, but often gets linked to actresses like Iulia Vantur and others.

Throwback to when Sushmita Sen was asked about the reason behind her and Salman Khan’s singlehood and she left everyone in splits. Amid her relationship rumours with Lalit Modi, Sen’s old video has now gone popular on social media. At an event, the journalist said that they often asked this question to Salman Khan and they will pose the same to her. Replying to the same, Sushmita Sen left everyone speechless as she said, “You are asking the question to the two people who celebrate singlehood. They are not single because they didn’t find someone, they did that by choice.”

Hitting back at trolls for calling her gold digger, Sushmita Sen had shared a photo of her stunning self while writing a long note alongside. Her caption read, “Perfectly centred in my being & my conscience…I love how nature merges all it’s creation to experience oneness…and just how divided we are, when we break that balance. It’s heartbreaking to see just how miserable & unhappy the world around us is becoming…. The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!”

“I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!! I love the all heart support my well wishers & loved ones continue to extend. Please know, your Sush is ABSOLUTELY fine.. cause I’ve never lived on the transient borrowed light of approval & applause. I am the Sun….perfectly Centred in my being & my conscience!! I love you guys!!! #stayblessed #stayhappy #rise #duggadugga #yourstruly,” added Sushmita to her Insta post.

Coming back, Sushmita Sen’s Insta posts that see her standing up for herself are being lauded by one and all. More power to you, girl!

