Katrina Kaif was on an exotic holiday with friends and family who came together to ring in the diva’s birthday in the Maldives. The actress was accompanied by husband Vicky Kaushal, family members like sister Isabelle, brother Sebastien, and friends like Kabir Khan-Mini Mathur and Anand Tiwari-Angira Dhar among others. Ever since the tribe landed in the tropical destination, they have been taking their social media by storm with their photos.

To keep their fans updated, they have been sharing photos which are making us envious. On the occasion of her birthday, the actress shared a group photo that took the web by storm.

But what has also followed Katrina Kaif’s group photo is Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz’s rumoured love affair. Soon after the picture surfaced on the web, rumours were abuzz that the actress now found solace in Kaif’s brother Sebastien. While no one knew how much truth these rumours have, but their recent spotting has surely added fuel to fire.

After having a gala time together in the Maldives, the tribe returned back to the bay and got snapped while bidding adieu to each other at the airport. What caught everyone’s attention was Ileana D’Cruz, who was spotted with Katrina’s brother Sebastien. For her airport look, Ileana sported denim on denim look which she paired with black bralette top. The star brother on the other hand is seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with grey shorts and a flip-flop.

Soon after the video of Ileana and Sebastien leaving together surfaced on the web, users asked if the duo was dating. Celebrity paparazzo Manav Manglani shared the clip on social media which is being widely spread now.

For the unversed, Ileana was in a long relationship with Andrew Kneebone. In 2020, the actress opened up about the same and told The Asian Age, “I think you owe it to yourself to take care of yourself, and the minute I realised that I saw a huge difference; not just mentally, but physically and internally as well. If you are going through bad times, then you have to work on yourself. I can’t rely on people, because you have to rely on yourself. I went to a therapist and she told me to accept the compliments. I have accepted myself now and I am doing well.”

Let’s wait and watch when the duo will make their relationship official.

