Ever since Ranbir Kapoor entered the entertainment industry, the actor has just impressed everyone with his acting skills and charm. We all are aware that RK has always been surrounded by Bollywood people as he himself belongs to one of the most prestigious B-Town families and have received a ton of advice before he deiced to take the big step. Among them was Aamir Khan, whose advice the actor thought was silly. Scroll below to know why he thought like this.

Currently, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming release Shamshera. Directed by Raj Karan Malhotra, the also features, Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Daroga Shuddh Singh alongside Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.

As Ranbir Kapoor is on a promotional spree for his upcoming YRF film, the actor is going all out and talking about his life, films and whatnot. Most recently he sat for an interview with internet sensation, Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane and recalled a piece of important advice from Aamir Khan but he didn’t take it seriously and thought the superstar was being silly.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, ‘Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns’. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture. It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn’t take it because then I thought, ‘ye kya bol raha hai’.”

Meanwhile, talking about his journey so far, RK feels that one should keep friendships and work separately. For this reason, the actor doesn’t socialise much while he’s shooting but tries to remain alone as much as possible.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always been a loner. When I am working, I am just working and not socialising and I like to be detached while I am working. It is necessary to separate work and friendship. I have seen it myself, I have seen it with my father, that when we think, ‘ye mera dost hai, iske liye kar lete hain film’ (he is my friend, let’s do a film for him), that only breaks the friendship. So, it is important to differentiate between work and friendship.”

Shamshera is scheduled to release this weekend, i.e. July 22, 2022.

