Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is now gearing up for two releases this year- Shamshera and Brahmastra. Both films are much-awaited movies of the year. As fans are eagerly waiting for the release, the latest report claims that the actor will be teaming up with Hrithik Roshan for a film. Scroll down to know more.

Nitish Tiwari’s mythological epic Ramayana has been talk of the town for a long time. Several actor’s and actresses’ names came up. Kareena Kapoor Khan was one of the names that came up last year and soon it fizzled out. However, previous reports claimed that Deepika Padukone will be playing the role Sita.

Now the latest report from Bollywood Hungama claims that Ranbir Kapoor is the latest star to come on board for mythological epic drama after Hrithik Roshan and Deepika. While Ranbir to play Lord Ram and Hrithik will be cast as Raavana. The film will go on floors as early as Mid-2023.

Although there’s no official announcement has been made so far, it is expected that the makers will announce it during Diwali this year. The report also quoted a source as saying, “Ramayana is among the biggest Indian films of all time and the makers have pulled off a casting coup by signing two of the biggest millennial stars – Hrithik and Ranbir. Both the actors have agreed in principle to be a part of this film and have tentatively blocked their calendars from the mid-next year for Ramayana.”

“The paperwork still remains and the same is expected to be done once Nitesh Tiwari gives a final narration of his Ramayana Rendition. It will be high on the VFX story, staying true to the roots of Ramayana,” the source said to the publication.

As cast for Lord Ram and Raavana is locked, casting for Sita is currently underway for Nitish Tiwari’s mythological epic. The film’s budget is also yet to be revealed.

