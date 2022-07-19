Salman Khan is one of the top actors in the Hindi film industry who has been ruling the hearts of millions across the globe for decades now. The actor, who turns 57 this December, was born in a well-known nursing home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. While he has moved on and become the superstar we know, he is still connected to his routes and as per reports, has a special bond to the place still.

Well, as per a recent report, seems like the financial capital city of MP also is still connected to him. How? Well, a report online claims the nursing home in which the Tiger 3 actor was born has been renovated into a state-of-the-art hospital now and the people behind it want him to inaugurate it. Read on.

As per a recent Patrika report, the Indore Nursing home in which Salman Khan was born – Kalyanmal Nursing Home, has undergone a complete change. But that’s not it, as per their news article, the people behind this transformation are mediating talks to get the actor to inaugurate the new structure. Read on to know what Bhai-centered memories the new nursing home-turned-hospital will have and more.

As per the report by the above-mentioned site, the Kalyanmal Nursing Home – which was a well-known nursing home in Indore even at the time of Salman Khan’s birth, is now converted into a state-of-the-art eye hospital. According to the report, the new medical structure will be recognized as the state’s most up-to-date and well-equipped eye hospital.

The site reported that the Indore divisional and district administration officials are making efforts and preparation to get the Tiger 3 actor to inaugurate the new eye hospital. As per the report, some close relatives of the Khan family live close to the hospital and it is through them that the officials are attempting to get in contact with the superstar Khan.

While this is a really sweet gesture by the administration, the new eye hospital will also hold some fond memories of the Dabangg actor. As per the report, a photo gallery containing childhood photos of Salman Khan has also been created in the hospital. While that itself is a sweet thing, another special thing the eye hospital will have is that the place where Khan was born – in the former Kalyanmal Nursing Home, has been kept in the same form. The memories of Salman have been preserved in the nursing room and along with the photo gallery of his childhood pics, the hospital will be able to maintain his memory forever.

Isn’t this a really sweet gesture by the people behind making the well-known nursing home a top eye hospital?

On the work front, Salman Khan’s next include the Telugu film Godfather alongside Chiranjeevi, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, a cameo in the Marathi film Ved Bhau, an extended cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and the part Avinash ‘Tiger’ Singh Rathore in the third instalment of the Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

