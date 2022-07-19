Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s rivalry has made headlines as much as their friendship is making nowadays. The two superstars of the country, who were once good friends, were at the loggerheads and soon turned foes. However, almost half a dozen years later, the duo called off their fight and decided to shake hands and reunite in style. SRK made headlines when he arrived at Arpita Khan’s wedding with family and gave her his blessings.

Advertisement

For the unversed, the two superstars worked together in a couple of films like Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Later, SRK also appeared in Salman’s Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega.

Advertisement

During his appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan in 2004, Shah Rukh Khan opened his heart while speaking about his rivalry with Salman Khan. On the show when KJo asked SRK, “Do you think Salman Khan has a problem with you? Because you couldn’t keep up with the friendship?” SRK had replied saying, “That’s what I said. I can’t keep friends. I don’t know how to keep friends. I would not like to blame anyone for disliking me. I take all the credit for the fact that people love me. But if people dislike me, it has nothing to do with them. It’s all on me.”

Elaborating further on the same, Shah Rukh Khan had revealed that he can’t get himself to say sorry to people, whom he has let down. “If Salman Khan has an issue with me, 100 percent I have let him down. Farah has an issue with me, 100 percent I have let her down. If you (KJo) have an issue with me, then I have let you down. And I feel sad that I have let people down. The funny thing is — as much as I know how to say sorry, I can’t get myself to say sorry. And it has got nothing to do with you,” said the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan went on to make everyone emotional saying, “As much as I love hugging people, I can’t hug an old friend and say ‘come back to me’. Because I couldn’t do that with my parents. I hugged their dead bodies and told them to ‘come back to me’ and they didn’t. So, I’ve lost that quality to call people back. And this is not to create any kind of news byte, but ya, if Salman is disturbed with me its got to do with me and he is completely in the right. I wish I knew how to pick up a telephone and say sorry, but I don’t know how to say sorry and am too old to learn that.”

Meanwhile, reports are abuzz that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to reunite once again. That apart the duo is also set to make a cameo appearance in each other’s upcoming flicks like Pathaan and Tiger 3.

Must Read: Exclusive! Raksha Bandhan’s Sadia Khateeb: “I Just Don’t Want To Be An Object In Any Project”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram