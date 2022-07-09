Shah Rukh Khan has the ability to always leave the fans wanting for more and that is exactly what he has done with a new video endorsement. In the recently released clip, the actor has showcased a part of his bare body and to say that we are all impressed would be an understatement. The ad video was quick to go viral across social media platforms within minutes and netizens cannot stop obsessing over how ‘h*t’ he looks.

For the unversed, SRK has lately been prepping up for the release of his next big-budget film with YRF, titled Pathaan. His first look from the movie was recently launched by his team on the occasion of his 30th anniversary in Bollywood, and it has doubled up the hype almost instantly. King Khan will also be seen playing the lead role in two other movies set to release in 2023, one of them is Atlee’s Jawan while the other is Rajkumar Hirani directorial, Dunki.

In the most recent development, the luxury brand Godrej Magic decided to launch a new product with Shah Rukh Khan as the brand ambassador and we are loving every part of the idea. The new ad has SRK getting ready for a shot while being shirtless in the shower, flaunting his bare shoulders which are proof that he has been working out. The well-cut muscles and his buffed up chest has left the netizens quite impressed to say the least.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Godrej magic (@godrejmagic)

A part of the internet was seen raving over how good Shah Rukh Khan is at acting while others were more focused on his rugged body. Have a look at a few for the reactions.

“ja shahrukh, tujhe nehla du, tete baalo mei shampoo laga du… aankh band kar sabun na jaye, hum dono nahaye to bada maza aye”, a comment read.

“The way he gets irritated hahahah we got Gopal vibes from HTHS”, another one said

A fan also went on to call Shah Rukh Khan “Daddy” while another one indicated the hype around SRK’s upcoming movies is massive as they said, “WE’RE ALL READY KING”

