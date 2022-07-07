Shah Rukh Khan is making his epic return to the big screens with movies like Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. Talking about the same it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen working alongside the actor for Jawan. Now an old video has surfaced amidst the reports featuring King Khan praising the south actor

Vijay was last seen in Vikram alongside a stunning starcast of Kamal Haasan, Suriya and many more. The movie came out on 3rd June 2022 and was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Well, coming back to our topic, recently it was reported that actor Vijay Sethupathi was brought in to play the antagonist in Jawan. This news has got fans really excited as the movie will show the first-ever confrontation between Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi on screen. While the reports go around, now a video is now doing rounds on Twitter, which shows Shah Rukh and Vijay in a media interaction where in the Badshah actor was all praises for 96 actor.

The video starts off with Shah Rukh Khan wrapping his arm around Vijay Sethupathi’s shoulder and says, “I don’t know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life.” To this Vijay was humble proud and excited as he was seen bouncing on his seat, gladly accepting the praises coming from King Khan.

Well, only time will tell what these two extremely talented actors will bring to the screen once brought together.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh will be next seen in Pathaan. The movie will be directed by Siddharth Anand and is set to release on 25th January 2023. The movie will star SRK alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and many more.

Do let us know your views on Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi getting paired for Jawan in the comments.

