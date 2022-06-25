Ace director Shankar has said Vijay Sethupathi deserves a National Award for his spectacular performance as a dad in director Seenu Ramasamy’s just-released Tamil family drama ‘Maamanithan’.

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Shankar wrote, “‘Maamanithan’ Got the satisfaction of watching a good film. Director Seenu Ramasamy (has) put his heart and soul and made this a realistic classic!

Advertisement

“Vijay Sethupathi’s brilliant performance deserves a National Award. Music from Maestro Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja blended soulfully with the film.”

Shankar wasn’t the only one floored by the realistic drama. Director Simbu Devan too showered praises on the film.

He wrote in Tamil,”Congratulations director Seenu Ramasamy brother and Vijay Sethupathi brother and team… Already the film has got good reviews. My hearty wishes for the film to succeed big.”

Actor Raj Kiran too was thoroughly impressed by the film and expressed his appreciation to director Seenu Ramasamy, who was grateful for the compliment.

Tweeting about actor Raj Kiran’s appreciation, Seenu Ramasamy said, “I cannot forget this day when actor Raj Kiran, whom I consider my guru, blessed me wholeheartedly after watching my film.”

Must Read: Singer Chinmayi Sripada’s Instagram Account Suspended, Says “My Account Was Removed For Reporting Men Who Send Me Their P**ises On DMs”

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram