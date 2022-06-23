After the success of ‘Love Story’ and ‘Bangarraju’, Naga Chaitanya has signed on to star in an intriguing film that will be directed by Venkat Prabhu. Tentatively titled NC 22, the filmmakers shared a few intriguing pieces of information about the film on social media on Thursday.

According to the team’s most recent release, music maestro Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja are on board for ‘NC22’ (working title). The duo will compose music for the upcoming movie, as per the announcement.

Sharing the news on Twitter, directed Venkat Prabhu wrote, “A dream come true moment for me!! Joining hands with my uncle (periyappa) #isaignani @ilaiyaraaja for the first time along with my brother @thisisysr for #NC22 #VP11”

A dream come true moment for me!! Joining hands with my uncle (periyappa) #isaignani @ilaiyaraaja for the first time along with my brother @thisisysr for #NC22 #VP11 pic.twitter.com/OVzZS03T8B — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) June 23, 2022

On Thursday morning, Naga Chaitanya, Rana Daggubati, and Siva Karthikeyan attended an official launch event for this film that the producers had organised in Hyderabad.

Another intriguing development from the ‘NC22’ team on Thursday is that ‘Uppena’ actress Krithi Shetty, who worked with Naga Chaitanya in ‘Bangarraju’ will reunite with the actor once more for this film.

Venkat Prabhu directs this movie and production will shortly get underway.

