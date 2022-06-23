Superstar Kichcha Sudeep – who celebrates 25 years as part of the Kannada film industry this year, is all set to entertain his fans with his next – Vikrant Rona. Also starring Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles, the film is touted as a pan India film which will release in multiple languages theatrically on July 28.

Advertisement

Earlier today, Sudeep and Jacqueline, along with director Anup Bhandari launched the 3D trailer in Mumbai. At the event, the actor was questioned about many things. Amidst it was whether he thinks the upcoming film will work as good as KGF: Chapter 2 and enter the Rs 1000 crore club and his views on pan India films. Here’s what he said.

Advertisement

At the trailer launch of Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep was quizzed about his upcoming Kannada film creating the same roar as Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2. When asked if this too will make it to the Rs 1000 Cr club, the Eega aka Makkhi actor said, “I see a man who is driving a Rs 1 lakh salary very happy and I have seen Mr Ambani equally happy also. So, if Rs 1000 crore is what it’s going to take to make a person happy then I don’t want … maybe I will do Rs 2000 crore.” He continued, “But if it’s success what is going to make me happy then I think you asking me this question is already making me a very successful person.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

At the trailer launch event of Vikrant Rona, Kichcha Sudeep also spoke about pan-India films coming from the Telugu film industry. The Dabangg 3 actor said, “There’s a commerciality in every state. It’s just that probably you are not aware of it – you are getting aware of it now. Welcome to our film industry (Kannada film industry).” Continuing further he said, “We watch (content) on OTT platforms. Today, if a thing like Covid (Covid-era) hadn’t come, I don’t think we would be so aware of Korean series, Korean language films or Thai series and Thai language films. We suddenly realized that there are lot of people in the world who are making very good films. “

Stating that pan India films shouldn’t be used for comparison, he continued, “It doesn’t necessarily mean we have to have a comparison of any sort. When we say the Telugu industry is coming with a pan-India film, we aren’t taking them as comparison. We just want to tell stories.” Adding that there are many talented filmmakers in the Telugu film industries who are making films and not copying what others are doing, the Vikrant Rona actor added, “The Kannada industry has survived long enough to say that we are also here and we tell stories.”

Adding that every language film deserves a theatrical release across the country, Kichcha Sudeep stated, “It’s just that theatrically they never had a release and they were only satellite and dubbed. Now, we are coming theatrically so people are getting aware of all the kinds of languages that’s in India. It’s not just South India, I think every other language (films) deserves theatrical release. It’s just about the capacities, their ideas and their approach.”

Written and directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona features Kichcha Sudeep as the titular character alongside Nirup Bhandari as Sanjeev ‘Sanju’ Gambhira, Neetha Ashok as Aparna ‘Panna’ Ballal and Jacqueline Fernandez as Racquel D’Coasta / Gadang Rakkamma. The film – jointly produced by Shalini Jack Manju and Alankar Pandian under Kichcha Creations, Shalini Arts and Invenio Films India, will be distributed across North India by Salman Khan Films.

Vikrant Rona is scheduled for a theatrical release worldwide on July 28, 2022, in several Indian languages like Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and more.

Must Read: Naga Chaitanya Is Irritated About His Dating Rumours With Sobhita Dhulipala Doing Rounds All Over?

Be a part of our community to get the latest Tamil cinema news, Telugu film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram