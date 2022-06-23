Naga Chaitanya has lately been all over the gossip columns and tabloids and it has barely anything to do with his movies. There have been rumours about his involvement with Made In Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala and this comes just a few months after his split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu was made official. A recent report now suggests that Chay is not happy with these new link-up rumours even though he has not directly denied them yet.

For the unversed, Naga and Sam got married through a grand ceremony in the year 2017 and were together before calling it quits in October 2021. The two have even worked in a variety of films together in the last few years and enjoyed a huge fan following not just as individual artists but also as a couple. There was a lot of scrutiny around their divorce once it was announced on Instagram and some of them even suggested that her decision to do the item song Oo Antava from Pushpa: The Rise, was a part of the problem.

Now according to the most recent reports by Telugu Cinema, Naga Chaitanya is not happy about his dating rumours with Sobhita Dhulipala. The article suggests that he is upset about his love life being talked about, especially at a time when he is just trying to get back with his career. Reasons for his alleged reactions have not yet been revealed and it is to be noted that there is no confirmation on his relationship with Sobitha either. He has not denied them yet and since he was spotted at his under-construction house with the Kurup actress, a part of the internet is convinced that the speculations are true.

On the other hand, Samantha had reacted to a post that claimed that her PR team was responsible for the relationship rumours about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. She made it a point to reply to the Tweet as she wrote, “Rumours on girl – Must be true!! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl!! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on. you should move on too!! Concentrate on your work, on your families, move on!!”

