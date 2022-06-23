Vijay Sethupathi made his debut as a lead in 2010 and since then, there’s no looking back. The actor carved his own space in the Tamil industry and has now started gaining love and appreciation from all across the country. He’s called Makkal Selvan by his fans and he rightly deserves the title. Below is all you need to know.

In the last few years, the actor has seen a big growth in his fan following. In the Hindi-speaking belt, Vijay gained popularity thanks to his dubbed releases. In spite of growing stardom and a hike in a paycheck, the Master actor is known for his down-to-earth persona and humble attitude towards fans. In fact, he even takes out an hour daily to click pictures with his fans.

Vikrant Massey, who will be seen in Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi, recently shared about the Super Deluxe actor’s love for his fans. Speaking to Pinkvilla, he answered if it was intimidating to work with Vijay. He said, “Not at all. I think he is one of the most grounded superstars I have met. I want to share this on record that after shooting for 12 hours every day, he makes sure that he waits back for an hour to get pictures clicked with his fans and that is something which is so inspiring, and to do that every day. The love and adulation that he gets from people, and his humility speaks for it.”

That’s really a sweet gesture from Vijay Sethupathi for his fans and he’s truly a Makkal Selvan (meaning- people’s treasure).

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was recently seen in Vikram, which is still running successfully at the worldwide box office. The film has made over 350 crores till now.

