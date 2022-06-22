Vikrant Massey is one of the well-known actors in the Indian film industry. He made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s Lootera. He then went on to appear in films like Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Half Girlfriend, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Love Hostel, and many more.

Before venturing into films, he acted in several TV shows like Dhoom Machao Dhoom, Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, and Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo. Now Vikrant reveals that he bagged his first acting job outside a washroom. Scroll down to know more.

During a conversation with Mashable India, Vikrant Massey recalled the time when he was at a restaurant’s washroom queue in Mumbai and was approached for a show. “I was standing in the queue of the washroom and this woman approached me. She asked, ‘Will you act?'” he said.

Vikrant further said, “I spoke to them and they asked me to come to their office. When I went, they said I will get paid ₹6000 per episode, and I will shoot 4 episodes in a month so I immediately calculated ₹24,000. I said alright. I always wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job.”

Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Mumbaikar alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The film is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram and it will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. The actor will also be seen in Forensic: The Truth Lies Within alongside Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai, and Rohit Roy.

