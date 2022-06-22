Suhana Khan already impresses everyone with her public appearance and social media posts, but now she’s all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi adaptation of The Archies. Meanwhile, she often gets spotted by the paparazzi, and recently when she was clicked by them, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter had the most awkward reaction to their comment.

Advertisement

Talking about her debut, Suhana will be sharing the screen space with many young actors such as Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina in key roles. The teaser for the same was recently released and it received mixed reactions.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan was seen in the city wearing a white and pink crop top and paired it with the matching pants. As she came out of the car, the paparazzi clicked her pictures and said, “Suhanaji rukiye abhi toh aapki movie arahi hai, abhi kya tension hai? Aur humara chehra bhi yaad karke rakhiye, daily milenge (Suhana wait now your movie is about to release, what is the tension now? Remember our faces, we will meet daily).”

Soon after the video of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was shared by the paparazzi page Viral Bhayani, netizens started slamming the photographers for being too ‘creepy’.

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “If she is not comfortable let her live her life. Don’t try to force her,” another wrote, “you guys are doo cringe my God .. ese kon bolta hn,” a third commented, “You guys sounds so creep!,” a fourth user commented, “Kitne ganda ignor kiya fir bhi piche pade hai,” a fifth user wrote, “jara khud ka respect rakho kaisa baat kar rahe ho.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Recently, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor along with Agastya Nanda returned to Mumbai after completing the filming of The Archies in Ooty. Taking to her Instagram, Zoya Akhtar announced the wrap and wrote, “It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

Must Read: When Janhvi Kapoor Revealed Her Mother Sridevi Wasn’t Keen On Her Becoming An Actress, She Said, “I’m Sorry Mom, But I Don’t Have The Intellect To Become…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram