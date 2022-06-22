Tere Naam is considered to be one of the best films in the career of Salman Khan. Not just swag and hunk physique, the film proved Salman’s mettle as an actor and was a tight slap on his trolls. It’s an evergreen film for die-hard Salman fans and one incident related to it too is worth remembering.

Helmed by Satish Kaushik, the film presented Salman in two different avatars. When released back in 2003, the film was a successful affair at the box office and had even completed its silver jubilee (25-week run in theatres). Apart from the actor’s presence, one of the major pillars of the film were its songs and the entire album was a chartbuster.

When Tere Naam was released, one scary incident took place in Patna. Reportedly, watching Salman Khan singing ‘Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai’ on the big screen, his die-hard fan stood up on a seat and broke a cola bottle made of glass on his hand, leaving other people in shock.

That’s really an absurd act and we know that even Salman Khan himself wouldn’t like it.

Meanwhile, recently director Satish Kaushik called Kabir Singh an adapted copy of his 2003 hit. Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “We’ll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult.” He added, “Salman Khan always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives the wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam.

