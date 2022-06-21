Drishyam duo Tabu and Ajay Devgn have been best of friends in the industry for a very long time. The actors have worked together in a number of films, a couple of which have been box office hits. On the personal front, a lot has been said and written about Tabu’s relationship while Ajay Devgn is happily married to Kajol. After working together in films like Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Golmaal Again (2017) and De De Pyaar De (2019), Ajay and Tabu are set to reunite for Drishyam 2.

This afternoon, the makers of Drishyam 2 announced the release date of the film. It is slated to hit the screens on November 18, 2022.

Do you know you Tabu had earlier blamed Ajay Devgn for her single status? Earlier in an interview given in 2017, Tabu had revealed that Ajay used to beat and threaten the boys who used to roam around her. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Tabu had opened up about the same and said, “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Tabu was further quoted saying, “If there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is like a child and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he’s around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection.”

When asked about facing pressure for settling down, Tabu said, “I don’t think there is anybody who hasn’t gone through pressure because of that. I would be lying if I say that there is no pressure at all. Of course, there has been. But I feel everyone has a different set of circumstances to deal with, and I just attribute my singledom to that.”

