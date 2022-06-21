After teasing fans with a couple of posters, the makers of Raksha Bandhan dropped the official trailer of the film online, a while back. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film’s plot revolves around the story of a family that sees Akshay Kumar as the brother to 4 sisters. The first rushes give a glimpse of all the struggles he undergoes to get his sisters married. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar plays his love interest. Raksha Bandhan’s trailer launch took place in Delhi and at the event, Akshay Kumar reacted to his film’s box office clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s directorial Samrat Prithviraj that miserably failed at the box office.

At the Raksha Bandhan trailer launch when Akshay Kumar was asked about his film releasing on the same date as of Laal Singh Chaddha, he refrained from calling it a clash. The superstar said that due to the novel Coronavirus, may film’s release date got delayed. Co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya LSC and RB will hit the big screens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan i.e., August 11.

At the trailer launch of Raksha Bandhan, Akshay Kumar was heard saying, “It’s not a clash. It’s about good movies coming together. And, it’s a big day. Due to Covid-19, many films did not release and some are still waiting to get a release date. So, it’s natural more films will release together. I hope both films have a good run.”

Earlier sharing the trailer on social media, Akshay Kumar captioned it, “Jahan parivaar ka pyaar hota hai, wahan har rukaavat ka samadhaan bhi hota hai! #RakshaBandhanTrailer is out, watch now (sic).” Watch the trailer below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay Kumar has an interesting lineup of projects including Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, Selfiee, OMG 2, Cinderella and others. Recently, reports of him teaming up with Dinesh Vijan for an action-thriller surfaced on the web. It is being said that the film is set against the backdrop for Indian Air Force.

