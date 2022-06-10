Ask any producer and they would love to have a film of theirs arrive in theatres as a solo release. In fact aspect, all associated with this Friday’s solo release Janhit Mein Jaari may well be happy with the fact that there is no other Bollywood film that is releasing alongside. After all, when the film’s release date was announced, no other Hindi film was slated to arrive this Friday since Prithviraj was booked for last week and hence it was a given that nothing new will come for a couple of weeks.

However, with the kind of subject that Janhit Mein Jaari boasts of, it has its own limitations where the film grows more on the basis of word of mouth rather than arriving with a big bang. A heroine centric film, this one has Nushrratt Bharuccha leading the show, who had done a good job with her last release Chhorii which had arrived straight on the OTT. From a horror drama, she has now moved on to a social satire which deals with awareness been spread around condoms.

After Vicky Donor, several films have arrived on s*xual awareness and except for a few other Ayushmann Khurrana starrers, audiences have been hardly enthused. One just hopes that this happens now with Janhit Mein Jaari so that Bollywood gets a nice & sweet success. From the opening perspective though, the collections would be limited on the first day with 25-50 lakhs being on cards. Post that it would be word of mouth that will decide its further course of action over the weekend.

