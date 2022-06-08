Major Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends): Adivi Sesh starrer biographical film, which was released on June 3, is having a decent hold at the box office worldwide. Even at the domestic box office, the Hindi version had a decent opening of 1.10 crores on Friday.

Advertisement

Sashi Kiran Tikka directorial, which is based on the life of martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, clashed at the box office with Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj. Yet, the film managed to grow due to positive word of mouth.

Advertisement

As per the latest trade reports coming in, Major collected Rs 83 Lakhs on Tuesday and now the grand total stands at ₹ 6.34 crores. It is also worth pointing out the film earned Rs 85 Lakhs on Monday, 2.05 cr on Sunday, Friday Rs 1.10 crores, and Saturday Rs 1.51 crores.

Going by the box office numbers, Adivi Sesh’s film sees a positive growth this week. With positive reviews from critics and the audience, the film is likely to continue its dream run and is expected to collect around Rs 75-80 lakhs on Day 6 i.e on Wednesday.

This means Major will have a good collection in the second weekend as well. The Telugu version of the film is also doing amazing business at the box office.

While Adivi Sesh played the lead in Major, he also doubled up as the screenwriter for the film. Saiee Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, and Murali Sharma essayed important roles. The film is jointly produced by Sony Pictures International Productions, G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, and A+S Movies.

Must Read: Janhit Mein Jaari Box Office: Will This Nushrratt Bharuccha Starrer Rise Among The Lowest Openers Of 2022 Including Major, Jhund & Others?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram