Actress Sobhita Dhulipala, who appeared in ‘Made In Heaven – Season 1’, has an exciting lineup. 2022 is clearly an interesting year for Sobhita as she has several fascinating projects including ‘Major’.

Sobhita Dhulipala says, “This week is indeed very special for me, not only because it is my birthday week, but also because I have the release of ‘Major’ on June 3. Simultaneously, I am prepping for two exciting projects that I can’t talk about yet.

“While dubbing for Mani Ratnam Sir’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ in Hyderabad, I thought I’d share this with you. I’m overjoyed that such wonderful opportunities are coming my way; in fact, due to my numerous upcoming releases, this year will be a pivotal year for me,” the ‘Goodachari’ girl stated.