Sidhu Moose Wala’s death has left the entire country in a state of shock and his fans and friends are currently mourning in their own ways. The singer was allegedly shot 30 times in Punjab, making it one of the most brutal assassinations of recent times. Now, as a follow-up, the security around actor Salman Khan has been buckled up mainly because he has been a victim of Lawrence Bishnoi’s threats as well, in the past.

For the unversed, Sidhu was travelling in his Mahindra Thar Jeep when he was shot in the Mansa district in broad daylight. The shooting opened up a series of conspiracy theories about the person or gang involved in the killing. Some people suggested that there is political foul play to be blamed while others believed that it was all a part of a gang war. Matters, however, cleared out when Goldy Brar put up a Facebook post taking up responsibility for Moose Wala’s murder.

Goldy’s name is directly linked to underworld don Lawrence Bishnoi, who had previously openly threatened Salman Khan. He had claimed outside a court in 2018 that he and his gang will kill off Salman for his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case of 1998. Blackbucks are considered sacred to the Bishnoi community which was allegedly the reason why Lawrence issued this threat.

In the most recent development, the police have beefed up the security around actor Salman Khan over the current heated situation. A senior official told Hindustan Times, “We have enhanced the overall security of Salman Khan. Police will be present around his apartment to make sure no nefarious activity is done by the gang from Rajasthan.”

What do you think about the threat on Salman Khan and the subsequent security tightening? Let us know in the comments below!

