Salman Khan’s film Tiger 3 is one of the much-awaited films and has been making headlines for a long time. Fans have been eagerly waiting to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman come together on the big screen once again, but it’s getting delayed. Now the latest report reveals the reason behind the delay.

SRK and Dabangg Khan have worked together in several films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Karan Arjun, Tubelight and Zero to name a few. The two will have cameo appearances in each other’s films Pathaan and the third instalment of the Tiger franchise.

While Salman Khan has already shot a cameo appearance as in Pathaan but Shah Rukh Khan’s shoot for Tiger 3 has been delayed. ETimes report claims that the reason behind the delay seems to be a wig. A special wig has been designed for the superstar who will appear in a distinct look in Rajkumar Hirani’s film Dunki.

The report quoted a source as saying, “It will take about two months before SRK joins Salman Khan on the sets of Tiger 3. Shah Rukh is presently shooting for Dunki with an all-new look and will then shoot for Atlee’s film, and only after that will he join Salman for his special appearance in Tiger 3.”

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to shoot his cameo scenes in Tiger in June, but now the schedule has been delayed. Maneesh Sharma will be helming the film while Salman and Katrina Kaif will return to their respective roles. Emraan Hashmi is said to be playing the role of antagonist in the film.

The film will hit the big screens on Eid next year.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Atlee Kumar’s film. South actress Nayanthara will be the female lead in the film.

