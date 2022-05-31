Sidhu Moose Wala’s untimely demise has left the entire country in a state of shock and his fans and friends from the industry are currently grieving the loss. There have been several theories about Sidhu’s death and matters were clarified a little further when Goldy Brar took up responsibility for the singer’s assassination. In a recent conversation with the media, a close friend of Moose Wala, Mika Singh, opened up on how threatened the late artist felt in Punjab.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Sidhu was shot dead in Punjab on Sunday and it has been a massive topic of discussion on social media, ever since. Some people are calling it dirty politics as Sidhu had recently turned a politician, contesting the Punjab Assembly Polls early this year. Most reports, however, suggest that gang war and Goldy’s Facebook claim has only strengthened this theory.

Advertisement

In a recent conversation with News18, Mika Singh opened up on how, not just Sidhu Moose Wala, but also other prominent singers from Punjab have been receiving death threats from gangsters. “Singers in Punjab often get such threats from gangsters. I remember Parmish Verma, Gippy Grewal… even Sidhu told me three years ago that he has been receiving such threats. Many singers give money and save themselves. Budding singers get such threats. They know they do so many shows and earn well.”, he said.

Speaking about how brutal Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder was, Mika Singh said, “He was no goon. He was not the kind of person who would drink and disturb people. He was just a singer who made a name for himself with his songs. So, if this can happen to such a nice boy and celebrity, that too without any fear of punishment, ye toh poora jaanwar vaala tareeka hai…”

What do you think about Mika Singh’s take on Sidhu Mosse Wala’s assassination? Let us know in the comments!

Tune in to Koimoi for more on Bollywood

Must Read: Sidhu Moose Wala Assassination: Salman Khan Was Also On The Radar Of Singer’s Murderer Lawrence Bishnoi Back In 2018

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram