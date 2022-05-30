Yesterday evening (May 29), the world was left shocked when news of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala being shot dead made the headline. As we remember the late musician-turned-politician, we take you to July 2020 when he compared himself to Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt via the track Sanju.

The singer, who often made the headlines for his controversial songs and lyrics, released a song titled Sanju in 2020 featuring newspaper reports of Sanjay’s 1993 arrest. Wondering why the MV had these clippings and why he compared himself to the KGF: Chapter 2 actor? Well, read on to find out.

As visible in the Sanju music video, Sidhu Moose Wala is seen being booked for firing an AK-47 following which snippets of Sanjay Dutt’s 1993 arrest news reports are flashed. Throughout the video, clips of the later singer-turned-politicians arrest feature.

As per reports, Sidhu Moose Wala had released Sanju days after he was granted bail in the Arms Act cases registered against him for firing an AK-47. Similarly, the 1993 case that saw Sanjay Dutt arrested and put behind bars for a while was also owing to the actor being in possession of during the ’93 riots of Mumbai.

While Sanju can be called a track the late musician used to draw similarities between him and Sanjay as well as express the emotions he was going through at that time, he was booked in Mohali for glorifying the use of weapons in it. The song even features lyrics that go as – “Gaayak Sidhu Moose Wala de khilaaf Arms Act Di dhaara lgaayi ae, oh asla chalaunda vikhayi ditta c, AK47 de naal / Supreme Court se doshon ka aelaan aur Arms Act mein Sanjay Dutt ko 5 saal ki sajaa.”

In fact, the chorus of the track goes – “O gabhru te case jehra Sanjay Dutt te / Jatt utte case jehra Sanjay Dutt te / Chobar te case jehra Sanjay Dutt te.” Check out Sidhu’s track comparing him to Sanjay Dutt here:

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab’s Mansa district. The singer-turned-musician was travelling by car with his cousin and friend when he was attacked by unidentified assailants. The artist was among the 424 people whose security was withdrawn by the Punjab Police on Saturday.

