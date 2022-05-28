The magic of KGF Chapter 2 has definitely slowed down but it is still there to an extent among the audience. It’s like a hangover as it is still witnessing a repeat audience. Of course, a ton of new releases have taken the space but they all are failing to remove this magnum opus completely out of theatres. Now there’s an update about its box office collection and below is all you need to know.

Advertisement

Released on the 14th of April, KGF 2 has been for way more than a month in theatres. Big releases like Jersey, Heropanti 2 and Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness came but they failed to put a hold on the KGF audience. In fact, despite Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 running successfully in theatres, the Yash starrer is playing with a decent show count.

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest update coming in, KGF Chapter 2 has gone past the milestone of 850 crores at the box office with a collection of 856 crores (all languages) in India. It will now add a few crores and might end its lifetime journey at around 862 crores, which will leave it behind Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1031 crores) by a distance of 169 crores. It will be interesting to see if KGF Chapter 3 manages to surpass the mammoth numbers of the Baahubali sequel.

Speaking about the Hindi version alone, KGF Chapter 2 has made a colossal 433.74 crores. On the global front, it has amassed 1230 crores.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Box Office Day 8: Holds Very Strongly On Second Friday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram