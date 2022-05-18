On its release, Jersey had taken a start of 2.93 crores, got a weekend of 12.21 crores and then closed its first week at 17.20 crores. Now Jayeshbhai Jordaar is following an exact same trajectory. While it opened slightly better 3.25 crores, its weekend was lesser at 12 crores.

Now after Tuesday, the film stands at 15.25 crores*, what with 1.50 crores* more coming in. Now it has to be seen if it manages to collect at least 1 crore each on Wednesday and Thursday as well, so that it can compete with the Jersey first week numbers.

Incidentally, both Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor were the leads in Padmaavat, which stays on to be their biggest box office story with a lifetime of 300.26 crores. They both went on to score their respective solo blockbusters as well with Simmba netting 240.2 crores and Kabir Singh going further up with 278.24 crores lifetime. The two actors have proven their credentials over the years and have stayed on to be quite popular amongst class as well as mass audience. It is just unfortunate that this year hasn’t been special to them in back to back films.

While Jersey was a theatrical disaster, same is the case with Jayeshbhai Jordaar as well. However, it won’t be long before they bounce back in a major way. Shahid Kapoor’s next release in all likelihood would be the web series with Raj & DK, and that should be special.

On the other hand, Ranveer Singh’s next biggie would be Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus, which would be indeed huge.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

