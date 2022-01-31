Mumbai, Jan 31 (IANS) Filmmaker duo Raj & DK have joined forces with streaming giant Netflix for a crime-thriller series Guns & Gulaabs.

Advertisement

Speaking about the series and their collaboration with Netflix, Raj & DK said, “We are super thrilled to associate with them on our latest venture! Last year, we had a great outing on Netflix with our indie gem, ‘Cinema Bandi’. And now we look forward to a larger collaboration on our first series, Guns & Gulaabs. We are especially thrilled to roll out this wicked genre mash with some of the finest cast and crew from our country.”

Advertisement

Inspired by the misfits of the world, Raj & DK’s Guns & Gulaabs is a coming-of-age story that depicts love and innocence, set in a world of crime.

The series by Raj & DK is set to uniquely blend the romance of the 90s with a crime thriller while effortlessly lacing it in humour.

Sharing details on the announcement, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “We are delighted to partner with the finest creators Raj Nidimoru & Krishna D.K. for a series, as distinct as their creative voice, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’.”

Are you excited to see Raj & DK’s upcoming crime-thriller Guns & Gulaabs on Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

For more such amazing updates on Bollywood, make sure to follow Koimoi!

Must Read: When Rani Mukerji Openly Criticised Preity Zinta For Talking Too Much: “She Has Opinion About Everything”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube