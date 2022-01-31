Catfights and friendships go hand in hand in Bollywood. And well, Koffee With Karan is a show where we have got to know about a lot of controversies and secret relationships. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when Rani Mukerji appeared with Kareena Kapoor Khan on Karan’s show and made headlines for her ‘not so friendly’ relationship with Preity Zinta. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It’s the same episode where Kareena confessed and accepted her relationship with Shahid Kapoor. Rani and Preity have done quite a few movies together including Veer Zaara, Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke to name a few. Rani during the episode revealed that in real life, she wasn’t best of friends with Zinta. Yes, you heard that right.

In the episode, Karan Johar asked both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji about their equation with Preity Zinta and answering the host, Rani gave a straightforward reply. She said, “It was never a friendship, Karan, to be very honest. We shared a great working relationship. Me and Preity, we gel very well when we work together, especially when we did Chori Chori Chupke Chupke and Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega. That was the time when we both were starting off. Preity and Rani were always put together, I don’t know for what. We did that Piya Piya together.”

Rani Mukerji continued and added, “I think maybe because me and Preity, we look the same, we both are the same kind of body language and all so we look great together onscreen. When journalists came on the sets, what they saw was that Preity and me were very comfortable on the sets with each other when we were working and I guess that was blown out of proportion in magazines. We tried to clear out to people that we are not really the best of friends and we don’t go out together but no one was buying that. But that is the fact.”

Karan Johar then told Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani that he took Preity Zinta’s opinion on the two of them and hence asked the same question to them. Rani subtly took a dig at Preity and said, “I think Preity talks too much, she should talk less. That’s the only thing I want to tell her through your show. I think she has an opinion about everything. I think she should cut that out.”

What are your thoughts on Rani Mukerji taking a dig at Preity at Koffee With Karan? Tell us in the space below.

