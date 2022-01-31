Abhishek Bachchan is one of the most natural actors that Bollywood have. Acting just comes so effortlessly to him that watching him on a silver screen is nothing but a treat to your eyes. And well, you can’t blame the genes for it. In a recent tweet, Congress leader Milind Deora has appreciated Abhishek and his father Amitabh Bachchan reacted in the most savage way. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Milind is quite active on social media and has over 1 million followers on Twitter. The politician shared a video of Brut India where Abhishek is seen talking about the lows of his career and the video was titled ‘When Amitabh Bachchan Went Bankrupt’. It’s an insightful watch and would give motivate you to never give up on your dreams.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Milind Deora wrote, “In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan — Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come.@BrutIndia”.

Those are some really nice words coming in for Abhishek Bachchan by Milind Deora. Take a look at his tweet here:

In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan — Bollywood’s most underrated actor whose best is yet to come.@BrutIndia https://t.co/yGHoeTuQSD — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 30, 2022

Reacting to Milind’s tweet, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “yo baby .. thats the way we do it !!”

yo baby .. thats the way we do it !!❤️❤️ https://t.co/D2msMtI8Eu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2022

Awww, that’s such a heartwarming tweet we must say.

Reacting to Senior Bachchan’s tweet, a user wrote, “There are many good son, good husband, good father.. But #AbhishekBachchan ji is very rare combo of all with very important. Good star kid.” Another user wrote, “Proud Dad ! He sure is a proud son.”

That indeed is true. The bond between Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan is evidently rare and their fans can’t get enough of these two.

What are your thoughts on Milind Deora’s tweet on Junior Bachchan? Tell us in the comments below.

