Kajol has tested positive for Covid-19 and been forced to isolate herself. From isolation, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress took to her Instagram to share a picture of her daughter Nysa Devgn.

Captioning the throwback picture where Nysa can be seen in ethnic attire, the actress wrote, “Tested positive and I really don’t want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let’s just stick to the sweetest smile in the world!”

Teasing her daughter, Kajol added in the caption, “Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!”

Check out the post shared by Kajol below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas commented under the picture, “She’s stunning.” Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji wrote in the comments section: “Sending u some virtual hugs baby @kajol.”

On the work front, Kajol had signed “The Last Hurray”, which will be directed by Tamil and Malayalam actress Revathi.

