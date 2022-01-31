Pushpa’s (Hindi) 100 crore box office success is minting new feats for all those associated. We reported how Allu Arjun entered into Koimoi’s Stars’ Power Index. Now, director Sukumar too has made his place in the elite club of directors. Below is all you need to know.

Just like Stars’ Power Index, in Directors’ Power Index too we rank directors based on their points. The points are allotted based on the number of films in respective box office clubs (100 crore, 200 crore, and more). Here, we have considered only the Hindi version’s collection as the list includes Bollywood filmmakers.

Pushpa (Hindi) has made 100 crores* till now, making a way for Sukumar in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, also known as Directors Ranking. He has become the 70th entrant on the list. Click here to visit the table.

Meanwhile, Pushpa was recently in the news for a speculated n*de scene. However, Allu Arjun made it amply clear that the supposed n*de confrontation scene between the protagonist and antagonist in the movie’s climax was never there in the first place.

The issue has its roots in a media interaction where the movie’s director Sukumar had been quoted as stating that the climax scene of Pushpa was originally envisaged as a face-off between actors Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil, in the n*de. But wary of the Telugu audience’s sensitivities, the makers had apparently backed off. Speaking to IANS, Sukumar acknowledged that he had indeed made a statement on those lines. But in hindsight, it appears to have been a classic case of ‘lost in translation’.

The director said he had actually meant to explain the creative origins of the scene in which emotions are supposed to be strung high and nerves on edge.

