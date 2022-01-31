Salman Khan is currently one of the most bankable stars in Bollywood and even during the pandemic, nothing stopped the superstar from releasing his films. The actor who has been in the entrainment industry for over a decade, the actor speaks his heart out when he sees anything wrong happening. Similarly back in 2014, while promoting Ja Ho the actor took a dig at critics and their rating system.

The 2014 film was a political action film directed and produced by Sohail Khan. The film is an official remake of the A. R. Murugadoss director Stalin, which was also inspired by the American film Pay It Forward. Apart from the Dabangg star, the movie also featured, Tabu, Daisy Shah, Danny Denzongpa and Aditya Pancholi along with the cameos of Sunil Shetty and Genelia D’Souza.

Back in the day, Salman Khan wrapped up Bigg Boss season 7 and he actively promoted Jai Ho with the cast of the film. During his conversation with India Today, the superstar was asked “What if critics give Jai Ho four stars? Will you die out of shock?”

Replying to the question, Salman Khan told, “Err… from the stars that the critics give, I do not want any stars because I don’t think that my thinking and the thinking of the critics match at all. And the audience’s thinking also does not match (with the critics). The critics have their own thinking and they give stars according to their thinking. In the case of some films, they give huge amounts of stars and the films do not do well.”

“There are cases where they give very little stars to the films and those films do very well. So I think yeh Hollywood ke critics hain. Shayad, Hollywood mein bhi nahin chalenge yeh critics. And even if they give me na, stars for this film, they’ll say ‘yaar iss mein do star denge, ek star denge, picture toh chal gayi na, toh yeh humare pe aayega. Tell me, I want to ask you something, you are in this line. Are these critics corrupt? “

Salman Khan adds, “No just give me the names because then I want to buy. I want to buy one, one star. How much is it? A lakh rupees or 10,000 bucks.”

