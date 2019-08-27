Genelia D’Souza All Set To Make A Comeback On The Big Screen After 7 Years?

It’s been a long time since we last saw the bubbly actress Genelia D’Souza on big screens in a full-fledged role. The actress who is known for her works in both Bollywood and South industry was last seen on big screens in a cameo role in 2018 Marathi venture Mauli, which had her hubby and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role.

According to latest reports, a source close to the actress quoted to Deccan Chronicle that Genelia who recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week is flooded with film offers and the actress is seriously considering a comeback to films.

As the source said, “Genelia has started reading scripts again, and she is considering to make a comeback. She has also been offered Marathi scripts as well as OTT projects, and she is seriously considering it,”

The actress had made her debut in Hindi film industry in 2003 with Tujhe Meri Kasam, and she was last seen in a full-fledged character in 2012 release Tere Naal Love Hogaya, both the films had had Genelia opposite her hubby Riteish in lead.

After Tere Naal Love Hogaya, the actress appeared in cameo roles in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho which released in 2014 and John Abraham starrer Force 2 which released in 2016.

