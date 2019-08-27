Just In! Jackky Bhagnani Finally Reacts On Dating Bhumi Pednekar

Actor turned producer Jackky Bhagnani has been making headlines for various reasons, his Tamil debut, his music label but most recently for his alleged relationship with actress Bhumi Pednekar. While it is being speculated that the duo wanted to keep their relationship under wraps, some onlookers may have spilt the beans!

Certain bystanders have been alleging that Bhumi has often been spotted stepping into Jackky’s car post her workout sessions! And now in an exclusive interview to Zoom, Bhagnani has finally spilled the beans of his relationship status with Bhumi.

Speaking about the same Jackky said, “Honestly, I have nothing to say about that.” Well, it looks like the actor is still not ready to shell out details of his love life. However, he certainly does feel that Bollywood is yet to tap his full potential. “Honestly, I am a very optimistic person, a fun guy. I don’t see the bitter side or the negative side, I am having fun. I think I always see the glass half full rather than half empty. I always feel fortunate and happy that I am getting to learn every day and I have the means to understand from my mistakes and attempt it once more. I am grateful about that, rather than looking at it that way that the industry has not tapped in my potential.”

Speaking about his Tamil debut; 2018’s Mohini, the FALTU actor said, “To see if I can pull it off… I got an opportunity to work with one of the biggest superstars Takhtya Krishnan and I wanted to explore how it goes. I had a great experience working with her. It was a tough one also… as an actor, I had to learn everything and understand what the meaning is, whatever little bit acting I know I think if you don’t understand the line, how can you really express it. I will still do it if I get a great opportunity to work with a good director and the story is great.”

As for Bhumi Pednekar, the actress has her kitty full with Takht, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Who, Bala and Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship in the pipeline.

