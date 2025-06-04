The Royals season 1 is still going strong and has grabbed a spot in the list of Netflix’s weekly top 10. It is at the top spot in two other countries apart from India. Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar starrer rom-com declined in viewership but maintained its last week’s spot. Keep scrolling for more.

As we reported previously, the rom-com is chasing the lifetime viewership of Mismatched S3, which registered 14.7 million views. It is lagging behind, but seeing its stronghold, I do not think this feat is impossible. The ensemble cast of Ishaan’s show also attracts viewers, especially Zeenat Aman.

The Royals OTT Verdict (Week 4)

The 2025 rom-com has eight episodes, and the fresh pairing of Bhumi Pednekar and Ishaan Khatter is working its magic. Based on the data provided by Netflix, The Royals accumulated 1.4 million views in its fourth week, witnessing a decline of 36.4% from last week’s 2.2 million views. According to the data, the series is at #6 rank for the week of May 26-June 1. Netflix subscribers have watched 8.6 million hours of the series in the fourth week.

Trending in 15 Countries

The series is trending in Bahrain, Maldives, Sri Lanka, and other places worldwide. In addition to India, Ishaan Khatter’s show is #1 in Bangladesh and Pakistan. As days go by, people are moving on from the show, which is natural, but it is still a big deal for an Indian show to be trending in the weekly top 10 Netflix list for four consecutive weeks.

Check out the 4-week viewership of the web series, its viewing hours and global rank in that week, based on data provided by Netflix.

Week 1: 3 million | 17.7 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 2: 5.5 million | 33 million viewing hours | Rank 3

Week 3: 2.2 million | 13 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Week 4: 1.4 million | 8.6 million viewing hours | Rank 6

Total: 12.1 views

More about The Royals

The Royals is a story about a financially struggling royal family in modern India. Things turn upside down when the royal family’s heir meets a hospitality entrepreneur and teams up to revive their ancestral palace as a luxury resort. Nora Fatehi is delving more into acting than just doing special movie song sequences. The cast includes Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Dino Morea, and Milind Soman, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

