The palace is grand, the paranoia is brutal, and the game is officially on. Prime Video’s The Traitors brings together 20 well-known personalities in a ruthless test of trust, betrayal, and survival. Among them? Three hidden Traitors—masters of manipulation—whose goal is to quietly eliminate the rest without getting caught.

Suspicions Are Rising: Could These Three Be the Ultimate Traitors?

As the trailer dropped, fans were quick to play detective. Social media is already buzzing with theories—and three names keep popping up.

Apoorva, aka Rebel Kid, walks in like she owns the room. Bold, expressive, and always ready for a showdown, she’s seen clashing with multiple contestants. But is she just stirring the pot or hiding something much darker?

Maheep Kapoor plays it cool—maybe a little too cool. With her poised demeanor and calculated silence, she’s either the voice of reason or the ultimate silent strategist. Calm or cunning? You decide.

Sufi Motiwala is all fire and fight. Outspoken, quick to challenge, and unafraid to throw accusations—he’s either the truth-teller or expertly deflecting suspicion.

With high-stakes mind games and backstabbing baked into the format, the drama is only getting started. Produced by BBC Studios India, The Traitors is Prime Video’s adaptation of the globally acclaimed show that’s known for its delicious deception.

Premiering June 12, new episodes of The Traitors will drop every Thursday at 8 PM, exclusively on Prime Video.

Rise and shine… it’s dhokha time.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: MTV Roadies Double Cross Grand Finale Winner: Gullu & Elvish Yadav Have Supposedly Won, But 3 Reasons Why Hartaj Singh Deserves It!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News