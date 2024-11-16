The new season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix marked the addition of three divas from Delhi to the cast: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla. The show gained much attention as the relationship between the new trio and the original four cast members suffered some friction.

In one of the episodes, Riddhima addressed Maheep Kapoor as ‘Aunty,’ which resulted in her being trolled and receiving backlash on social media. Riddhima, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, has now addressed the trolls.

What Happened Between Riddhima Kapoor And Maheep Kapoor?

In an episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni revealed that she had a childhood crush on Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor’s husband. She added that she used to hide behind the sofa in embarrassment whenever Sanjay used to visit Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.

Riddhima further revealed that she used to call him Uncle then and wonders what she should call him now. To this, Maheep replied, “Don’t you dare call me aunty. I will beat the sh*t out of you!” While the remarks were made in jest, some people started calling out Riddhima for age-shaming Maheep.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Reacts To Being Trolled For Calling Maheep Kapoor ‘Aunty’

The jewelry designer has opened up about the backlash she received in an interview with News 18. The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives star explained that she was pulling her friend’s leg and was not age-shaming anyone. “If someone is writing seriously that Kalyani (Saha Chawla), you know, you are looking old—that’s a serious comment,” Riddhima said. “But when somebody’s pulling a friend’s leg, like I did with Maheep, it’s different,” she added.

“Maheep and Sanjay were actually originally my chacha’s friends, right? So if I had called her aunty, it was all in fun,” Riddhima clarified.

Riddhima further said she was just having fun with her friend, and people overreacted. “Friends don’t do that? They pull each other’s leg, no? But people were like, ‘No, why are you calling Maheep aunty?’ Arrey bhai, have you never joked with your friends? That’s so stupid. Main toh muh pe bolti hu and Maheep tells me, ‘I’ll whack you,’” she concluded.

All episodes of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are streaming on Netflix.

