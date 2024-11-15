Apart from the cricketing world, Navjot Singh Sidhu has made his place in the entertainment industry, and who can forget his crazy banter with Kapil in The Kapil Sharma Show? In 2019, it came as a big shocker when he left the show despite having a successful run as the judge. Years later, he graced Kapil’s Netflix show, but there was a big twist this time, as Sidhu made an appearance as a guest and not as a judge. As expected, his appearance yet again gave rise to questions about his sudden departure, and below is what he said about it!

Back in 2019, the cricketer-turned-TV host-turned-politician made a controversial statement while condemning the terror attack in Pulwama. He questioned, “Can an entire nation (Pakistan) be blamed for a handful of people?” This led to a huge backlash from all over, and reportedly, this controversial remark led to him getting sacked by the channel from Kapil’s show.

Recently, while talking on The Grain Talk Show’s YouTube channel, Navjot Singh Sidhu didn’t utter a word about his controversial remark but broke his silence on his exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. He said, “There were political reasons I don’t want to talk about. There were other reasons… and the bouquet fell apart. I have a wish that that bouquet must get together again, the way it was. I will be the first to facilitate. His show is still doing very well. Kapil is a genius.”

The bouquet Sidhu was talking about was the return of actors like Upasana Singh, Ali Asgar, and Sumona Chakravarti, who were initially part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Talking about Kapil Sharma‘s bad phase, Navjot Singh Sidhu said, “When Kapil was not well, he was jittery; he was going through a tough time, and people told me he was over. I said, ‘Guys, he’s a 20. If you can even find someone who is a 10 and make him stand in front of Kapil, I will listen. But right now, even a 5 doesn’t exist. You will have to replace him with something better. Otherwise, you will keep missing him. You don’t have a genius like him. Talent does what it can do, genius does what he must do.”

Meanwhile, this Saturday, Navjot Singh Sidhu will appear as a guest on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which will stream exclusively on Netflix at 8 pm IST.

