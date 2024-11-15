The Golden Bachelorette aired the final episode of its inaugural season on November 13th as Joan Vassos chose the man of her life. 66-year-old Guy Gansert and 60-year-old Charles “Chock” Chapple were the final suitors for the 61-year-old private school administrator.

In the end, Joan gives the final golden rose to Chock, and the two happily get engaged. The filming of the reality series concluded in July this year, which makes one wonder if Joan and Chock are still together after the show. Let’s find out.

Joan and Chock from The Golden Bachelorette are Still Together

Four months after filming The Golden Bachelorette, Joan and Chock are still a couple. Following the competition’s events, the two appeared with presenter Jesse Palmer in the studio, where they were introduced as the ‘newest Golden Bachelorette couple.’

“I couldn’t be happier, and I want the world to know it. I want to tell the world, the fans, how classy Joan is and the respect she gave all the other guys,” Chock told the host. The couple revealed they have spent ample time together in the last few months and enjoyed staying away from the public eye.

“We cooked, we played crosswords—I mean, we did everything,” Chock said, and Joan added, “This feels so good. I’m looking at our family and friends, whom we’ve never gotten to be with together, so it’s so nice to finally share our love, story, and future with them.”

The Golden Bachelorette Winner, Charles “Chock” Chapple, is an Insurance Executive

Chock is an Insurance Executive from Wichita, Kansas, who frequently told Joan during the show that he was crazy for her. He was raised in Garden Plain, Kansas, and is president of Insurance Services Group, LLC.

Chock was previously married for 12 years before his wife filed for divorce, citing incompatibility in 2010. The former couple shares a son and a daughter. Coming to Joan, the Rockland, Maryland native previously appeared on The Golden Bachelor as a contestant but left the show early to support her family after her daughter had a baby.

She studied computer science at the University of Maryland and now works in alum relations at the Landon School. Joan was married to her husband, John, for 32 years until he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2021. She has four kids and two grandchildren.

