As we approach a new season of Bridgerton, where we finally get to see the fairytale romance between Benedict and Sophia- Let’s see a throwback between the iconic couple Penelope and Colin. Season three was a complete roller coaster, like the books, with all the shenanigans with Lady Whistledown and the passionate love story between Colin and Penelope.

So, not revisiting this story before the next season would be appalling! If you have seen anything created by Shondaland, you know the artists and directors love hiding easter eggs in the pivotal scenes. For instance, there was a scene in season 2 where Penelope wears a beautiful green gown, which is a subtle nod to her and Colin’s future love story.

Her regular color before the legendary transformation was yellow, while the Bridgerton family color was blue. What do blue and yellow make? -that’s right, Green!

Interestingly, did you know that many Easter eggs were hidden in Polin’s much-awaited wedding scene? So, let’s get into it!

Polin’s wedding song

Despite the best friends being utterly in love, they were also in a predicament as they reached their wedding day because of all the secrets about Lady Whistledown that came to light. On the surface, though, nobody seems to see any problems, and it’s a beautiful wedding ceremony with Penelope walking down the aisle in a gorgeous peach satin gown.

The iconic Coldplay Song Yellow was their wedding song covered by Vitamin String Quartet as Penelope walked down the aisle to meet Colin. You can guess from the song’s title that it is a nod to the Featherington colors. It’s “a nod to Featherington yellows,” showrunner Jess Brownell said to Glamour in an interview.

From season 1, Penelope was always seen wearing a bright yellow for all her gowns, which she happily discarded in season three when she found her beautiful cool colors like green and blue. However, this song highlighted her personal growth and journey to embracing her true self while finding love.

The wedding was colour-coded

Generally, the Bridgeton weddings feature beautiful pastels and whites for the decorations and flowers. However, this time, the decorations were a periwinkle blue and beautiful buttery yellow, paying tribute to the Featherington and Bridgeton families. There is another clue in her wedding dress, which is quite simple compared to her previous gown before her transformation. Jess Brownell added in the Glamor interview, “Our costume designer, John Glaser, designed an effortless silhouette for Penelope that was in some ways a nod to her being this powerful career woman. She is not super fussy at that moment. It’s a solid silhouette.”

So, did you know these Easter eggs? Tell us in the comments below!

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read:Top 8 Paranormal TV Shows: From The Fall Of The House Of Usher To The Haunting Of The Hill House

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News