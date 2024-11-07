Paranormal TV Shows have captivated audiences for the last many decades with their exploration of the supernatural, suspense, mystery, blending, and the unknown. People are becoming familiar with intricate stories from centuries-old tales, often fictional, creating a thrilling atmosphere that keeps viewers on the edge. From popular dramas like Supernatural, which follows two brothers hunting demons and monsters, to The X-Files, which delves into government conspiracies and extraterrestrial encounters, paranormal TV shows keep bringing a different appeal to the entertainment genre.

There is plenty to choose from for those looking to see what to watch next, and each guarantee you will keep returning for more. Here are all the paranormal TV shows that you must watch.

8. 28 Days Haunted (2022)

Directed by Joe Berlinger, the Netflix docuseries 28 Days Haunted is based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren. The recent horror show follows four teams of brave paranormal investigators who travel to various America’s most haunted places to execute a paranormal experiment. Even though the show didn’t garner excellent reviews, it still spread fear among the viewers. The reason behind the poor rating of the show is that some viewers believe that what happens during the episode is mainly staged and not real, ultimately taking the fun out of it.

28 days in a reportedly haunted location. No camera crew, no communication with anyone outside of the location, no phones, no TV/Radio, & no prior knowledge of the location we were in. This pushed me to my limits and beyond. #28DaysHaunted October 21st only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/CJVnvPjhyB — Shane Pittman (@StarringShane) October 5, 2022

7. The Secret of Crickley Hall (2012)

Directed by Ahearne, The Secret of Crickley Hall is a three-part BBC series based on the novel by James Herbert. The show begins with the screams of a young boy, featuring a tragic tale of a young child who goes missing from a playground. As his parents try to cope with their loss, they decide to move with their other children to a straddling estate in the middle of nowhere. However, they soon realize they’ve moved to a former orphanage, where unimaginable horrors occur. The show stars familiar faces, including Lucifer’s Tom Ellis and Maisie Williams.

#TVSHOW (2012)

• The Secret of Crickley Hall (BTS). pic.twitter.com/5rh31snEIS — Olivia Cooke France (@OliviaCookeFR) January 6, 2016

6. The Holzer Files (2019)

Rob Saffi produces the Holzer Files. If you’re looking for a paranormal TV show that will spread chills down your spine, this is the perfect one for you. The show follows a team of investigators as they uncover the chilling true hauntings from the case files of Dr. Hans Holzer, America’s first parapsychologist known for his extensive work with the occult. The Holzer Files offer a spooky yet educational experience for the viewers.

We’re dusting off the legendary archives of Dr. Hans Holzer in a new series, #HolzerFiles! Join @DarknessRadio and @MediumCindyKaza as they reopen Holzer’s most captivating cases. What new evidence will they uncover? #HolzerFiles premieres Thursday, Oct. 3 at 10|9c! pic.twitter.com/dK6lIc8pOQ — Trvl Channel (@travelchannel) September 12, 2019

5. The Terror (2018)

The Terror was created by David Kajganich, Alexander Woo, and Max Borenstein and features the essence of the horror anthology. The show is currently in production for its third season. The Terror masterfully blends actual instances of human suffering and cruelty with supernatural elements, making for a chilling experience. Each season of The Terror delves into the darkest periods of history, ranging from characters whose suffering is deeply unsettling. The first season explores the doomed voyage of the HMS Erebus and Terror, with an ancient creature stalking the crew. In The Terror: Infamy, the season follows the trauma of a Japanese American community during World War II, intertwined with Japanese folklore.

Showrunner Dave Kajganich demonstrates the positioning of where the men

will bury an officer on Pag Island, Croatia. #TheTerror pic.twitter.com/TEwgyj88de — The Terror: Infamy (@TheTerrorAMC) May 15, 2018

4. The Enfield Haunting (2015)

Directed by Kristoffer Nyholm, this three-part series is wholly blended with creepy stories. The Enfield Haunting is set in 1977 and is based on a true story about a mother and her three children who are terrorized by an angry poltergeist. The show was also nominated for two BAFTAs and is inspired by The Conjuring 2.

'The Enfield Haunting', Catherine Tate's return to the West End, will be at the Ambassadors Theatre from 30th Nov to 2nd March 2024. pic.twitter.com/NGRytLBMmb — Graham Norton Show (@TheGNShow) October 6, 2023

3. The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher is the director’s recent and last Netflix series. The Fall of the House of Usher follows the twisted stories of ill-fated unfortunates re-created in the modern day. The show features the story of a financially wealthy but morally bankrupt family whose members mysteriously die one by one in ways that echo the works of the gothic poet.

They're dying to meet you. From creator Mike Flanagan, The Fall of the House of Usher arrives in time for spooky season on October 12. pic.twitter.com/bDg2LXySiT — Netflix (@netflix) September 5, 2023

2. Ghost Wars (2017-2018)

Created by Simon Barry, Netflix’s other horror show is based on a fictional story and features ghosts. Ghost Wars centers around a small Alaskan town where all residents are trapped and experience obstacles from evil spirits. In every minute of the show, there are ghosts, and lots of them. Ghost Wars is also a watchable series for those in action, containing guns, blood, and car crashes.

We're bringing the fight to the ghosts TONIGHT. Watch the season finale of #GhostWars at 10/9c on @SYFY. pic.twitter.com/4I9igl9zT5 — Ghost Wars (@ghostwarstv) January 4, 2018

1. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Created by Mike Flanagan, The Haunting of Hill House is based on Shirley Jackson’s novel of the same name. The show is one of Netflix’s popular horror series. It follows the Crain siblings as they gather for the funeral of one of their own until the past comes back to haunt them. While there are moments of tension between significant scars, The Haunting of Hill House delivers a chilling experience through flashbacks and real-time storytelling that is terrifying and heart-touching.

