If you are looking for some good scare, then you have come to the right place! Today we have 5 Netflix horror dramas that will surely give you nightmares. Let’s get the party started:

1. The Haunting of Bly Manor

First, we have The Haunting of Bly Manor. This movie is said to be a continuation of The Haunting of Hill House which takes back to the 1980s where a young American woman with a mysterious past is employed by an au couple for two young children at the titular Bly Manor. But everything is not so good here. This Gothic romance ghost story is certainly quite romantic and emotional, but still quite scary to keep you awake at night.

2. The Kingdom

Kingdom remains one of the best horror shows on Netflix which takes us back to 1500s Korea, where royal machinations were infected with a virus turning them into undead. The series shows great mind plays and strategic war and offers a very different view on zombies, the royal politics, and various other aspects of the story, and not to mention a sword-swinging army pitted against the legions of the undead.

3. Penny Dreadful

John Logan‘s Penny Dreadful is a unique one when it comes to monsters. This 3 season drama brings in the very stereotypical monsters, ie: The Wolfman, Dr. Frankenstein, and Dracula and just mixes up the way they are living in Victorian England. These monsters are literary classics and they deserve to be taken seriously. Logan has done the unthinkable as he gave us this psychological scary series and supernatural scourges that will be a nightmare for you!

4. The Haunting of Hill House

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan provides his most driving Netflix project, with The Haunting of Hill House. The series concentrates on the haunted lives of the withering Crain family. Going front and back with past and present times of the family the titular haunted mansion can truly be a nightmare for anyone.

5. American Horror Story

This is a classic soapy melodrama with a twisted horror that will just bring us to the edge of our seats. Stating the episodes as a narrative, the series focuses on the “horror” over the “story” but does a phenomenal job in executing it. Each season shows a new chapter of horror traditions, giving the nonstop taste of horrors. Actors like Sarah Paulson, Angela Bassett, and Kathy Bates have come back time and again to shoot for the drama. You will undoubtedly have a spooky experience.

